Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.30% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.30%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.30% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.91%, and the index added 0.99%.

The best performers of the session on the were Deutsche Wohnen AG (DE:), which rose 2.53% or 1.100 points to trade at 44.600 at the close. Meanwhile, SAP SE (DE:) added 1.92% or 2.180 points to end at 115.660 and Delivery Hero AG (DE:) was up 1.68% or 2.10 points to 127.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which fell 2.35% or 0.71 points to trade at 29.50 at the close. Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 2.01% or 0.210 points to end at 10.220 and Covestro AG (DE:) was down 1.97% or 1.140 points to 56.760.

The top performers on the MDAX were Varta AG (DE:) which rose 3.83% to 126.000, Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which was up 3.46% to settle at 465.900 and Airbus Group SE (DE:) which gained 2.59% to close at 102.90.

The worst performers were Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.93% to 4.909 in late trade, Fraport AG (DE:) which lost 1.75% to settle at 51.510 and Aixtron SE (DE:) which was down 1.49% to 19.260 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which rose 10.62% to 76.550, Varta AG (DE:) which was up 3.83% to settle at 126.000 and Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.46% to close at 465.900.

The worst performers were Aixtron SE (DE:) which was down 1.49% to 19.260 in late trade, S&T AG (DE:) which lost 1.43% to settle at 23.42 and Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 1.34% to 2.349 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 401 to 276 and 71 ended unchanged.

Shares in Airbus Group SE (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 2.59% or 2.60 to 102.90.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 4.11% to 16.80 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 1.88% or 32.65 to $1768.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.05% or 0.03 to hit $63.12 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.12% or 0.08 to trade at $66.66 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.09% to 1.1967, while EUR/GBP fell 0.06% to 0.8685.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.02% at 91.688.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR