Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.30% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.30%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.30% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.91%, and the index added 0.99%.

The best performers of the session on the were Deutsche Wohnen AG (DE:), which rose 2.53% or 1.100 points to trade at 44.600 at the close. Meanwhile, SAP SE (DE:) added 1.92% or 2.180 points to end at 115.660 and Delivery Hero AG (DE:) was up 1.68% or 2.10 points to 127.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which fell 2.35% or 0.71 points to trade at 29.50 at the close. Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 2.01% or 0.210 points to end at 10.220 and Covestro AG (DE:) was down 1.97% or 1.140 points to 56.760.

The top performers on the MDAX were Varta AG (DE:) which rose 3.83% to 126.000, Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which was up 3.46% to settle at 465.900 and Airbus Group SE (DE:) which gained 2.59% to close at 102.90.

The worst performers were Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.93% to 4.909 in late trade, Fraport AG (DE:) which lost 1.75% to settle at 51.510 and Aixtron SE (DE:) which was down 1.49% to 19.260 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which rose 10.62% to 76.550, Varta AG (DE:) which was up 3.83% to settle at 126.000 and Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.46% to close at 465.900.

The worst performers were Aixtron SE (DE:) which was down 1.49% to 19.260 in late trade, S&T AG (DE:) which lost 1.43% to settle at 23.42 and Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 1.34% to 2.349 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 401 to 276 and 71 ended unchanged.

Shares in Airbus Group SE (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 2.59% or 2.60 to 102.90.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 4.11% to 16.80 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 1.88% or 32.65 to $1768.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.05% or 0.03 to hit $63.12 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.12% or 0.08 to trade at $66.66 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.09% to 1.1967, while EUR/GBP fell 0.06% to 0.8685.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.02% at 91.688.