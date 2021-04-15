Gavin Rossdale Urges People Not to Take Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ Controversy ‘Seriously’

Instagram/MSCHF

The Bush lead singer thinks the controversial shoes are ‘pretty cool,’ noting that they sold out quickly because ‘people love that stuff. People like blood!’

AceShowbiz –

Gavin Rossdale has weighed in on Lil Nas X‘s “Satan Shoes” controversy. More than two weeks since the “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” singer landed in hot water over his controversial sneakers, the Bush lead singer urged people not to take the issue “seriously.”

The 55-year-old English rocker offered his two cents when speaking to TooFab. “They sold out quick. People love that stuff. People like blood,” he said. “It’s a pair of shoes. Don’t take it that seriously. World problem solved.”

On the reason why people should stop taking issue with the footwear, the ex-husband of Gwen Stefani rhetorically explained, “Should we be scared of Lil Nas? Nah, I think we’re okay. I think it’s show business. Right? People seem to love it. It’s successful. People love it.” He then admitted, “They look pretty cool, actually.”





Nas X sparked backlash after teaming up with MSCHF for the unique footwear, which was crafted from a pair of Nike Air Max ’97s. It prompted the shoe giant to file a copyright infringement lawsuit against the Brooklyn-based company. After they reached settlement in the lawsuit, MSCHF agreed to a voluntary recall of the shoes and gave full refund to the purchasers.

Prior to that, Nas X took to Twitter to express his disappointment on Nike’s decision to take legal action. “i haven’t been upset until today, i feel like it’s f***ed up they have so much power they can get shoes cancelled,” he raged at that time. “freedom of expression gone out of the window. but that’s gonna change soon.”

One of Nas X’s fans then told him, “You ripped off their design and logo. Everyone knows that’s illegal. Someone as supposedly creative as you should have known better and designed your own shoe.” Not agreeing with the statement, he argued, “people make customs all the time, it’s never been a problem. nike only stopped the sell of the shoe because a powerful group of people pushed them to do so.”