Gal Gadot Names Princess Diana as Inspiration for Her Wonder Woman

Warner Bros. Pictures

The Israeli actress, who has portrayed the DC superheroine since 2016, reveals she based her character on the late Princess of Wales after watching a documentary.

AceShowbiz –

Gal Gadot has revealed a surprising inspiration behind her Wonder Woman. While it’s widely known that the character was created by William Moulton Marston and H. G. Peter for DC Comics, for her portrayal of the superheroine in the DCEU, the actress based it on Princess Diana.

The Israeli beauty made the revelation during a virtual awards season chat for Vanity Fair on Tuesday, April 13. Pointing out compassion and caring for others as the same qualities of both the fictional character and the real-life figure, the 35-year-old said she got the idea after watching a documentary about the late British royal.

“I remember watching a documentary about Princess Diana and there was a part where they said she was full of compassion and always cared for the people,” she said during the Vanity Fair Cocktail Hour Live! event, “and that was like, ‘Ding, ding, ding,’ that should be the Wonder Woman we have.”

Gadot also explained in the interview that she wanted her character to be both inspiring and relatable. “… How can you connect to a goddess that’s super strong and has it all and [is] super perfect?” she said of Wonder Woman. “I wanted to show her vulnerabilities and heart.”

Gadot first portrayed Wonder Woman, whose real name is coincidentally Diana Prince, in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice“. She went on to star in the solo film “Wonder Woman” and the ensemble pic “Justice League“, both of which were released in 2017. She most recently reprised the character for the sequel “Wonder Woman 1984” (2020) and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League“, an alternate cut of the 2017 movie.

Princess Diana, who is the mother to Prince William and Prince Harry, died in August 1997 at age 36 after being involved in a car crash in a Paris tunnel. Often dubbed the “People’s Princess,” the Princess of Wales left a legacy that still has a deep impact on the royal family and British society to this day.