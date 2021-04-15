FuelPositive to Host Live Corporate Overview Webinar on April 21, 2021 @ 2:00pm ET

TORONTO, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FuelPositive Corporation (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: ZNNMF), is pleased to announce that CEO, Ian Clifford, will be hosting a live Corporate Overview Webinar on April 21, 2021 at 2:00pm ET.

Following the Company’s milestone acquisition of a first-of-its-kind technology to produce carbon-free ammonia (NH 3 ) – in a zero-emission manner, FuelPositive is positioned to be an active leader in the continued design and creation of the Hydrogen Economy.

During the live presentation, Ian will present the Company’s April investor presentation, provide an update on the Company’s current operations, its upcoming milestones, and share insight on the recently announced acquisition deal with Dr. Ibrahim Dincer and his team.

Webinar Registration:

Date: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Time: 2:00pm ET (11:00am PT)

Register:

https://7514767.hs-sites.com/www.rbmilestone.com/fuelpositive_april21webinar

Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. To ask a question, you will need to be logged into the GoToWebinar platform or by emailing your question(s) beforehand to FuelPositive@rbmilestone.com.

The Webinar will be recorded and posted to the Company’s website following the presentation.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive is committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable energy solutions across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.

For Media or Investor Enquiries, please contact:

FuelPositive@rbmilestone.com