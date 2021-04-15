FTSE 100 rises on miners boost, midcaps hit record high

Article content

London’s FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday, boosted by gains in heavyweight mining and consumer staple stocks, while a jump in shares of Travis Perkins on higher quarterly sales growth pushed the midcap index to a record high.

The blue-chip index rose 0.4%, with shares of British gambling group Entain gaining 1.9% after its quarterly online net revenue leapt by 33% even as shop closures dragged its total net gaming revenue.

Miners added 1.2%, providing the biggest boost to the index as they tracked higher metal prices.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index climbed 0.3% to touch 22,426.87 after Britain’s biggest building materials seller said its first quarter like-for-like sales (excluding Wickes) grew 17.4%. Its shares rose 2.6%.

The index was also supported by gains in travel and leisure and homebuilding stocks.

“Investors are buying these sectors to play the reopening trade and a general recovery in interest for UK stocks after a long period of being in the doldrums,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

The FTSE 100 has gained nearly 8% so far this year on optimism Brexit-related underperformance was behind, and speedy vaccine rollouts and policy support from government would fuel a stronger economic re-opening from the pandemic-driven crash.