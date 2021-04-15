France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.41% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.41%

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the rose 0.41% to hit a new 5-year high, while the index climbed 0.35%.

The best performers of the session on the were Publicis Groupe SA (PA:), which rose 3.34% or 1.76 points to trade at 54.38 at the close. Meanwhile, Airbus Group SE (PA:) added 2.61% or 2.62 points to end at 102.84 and Safran SA (PA:) was up 1.89% or 2.22 points to 119.64 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which fell 2.12% or 0.53 points to trade at 24.42 at the close. Credit Agricole SA (PA:) declined 1.19% or 0.15 points to end at 12.45 and Faurecia (PA:) was down 0.99% or 0.47 points to 46.97.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Virbac SA (PA:) which rose 3.57% to 232.00, Publicis Groupe SA (PA:) which was up 3.34% to settle at 54.38 and Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which gained 3.33% to close at 11.16.

The worst performers were DBV Technologies (PA:) which was down 5.05% to 10.71 in late trade, TechnipFMC PLC (PA:) which lost 3.97% to settle at 6.14 and Vallourec (PA:) which was down 3.28% to 29.520 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 310 to 280 and 78 ended unchanged.

Shares in Publicis Groupe SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.34% or 1.76 to 54.38. Shares in Airbus Group SE (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 2.61% or 2.62 to 102.84. Shares in Publicis Groupe SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.34% or 1.76 to 54.38.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 1.84% or 31.95 to $1768.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.03% or 0.02 to hit $63.13 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.14% or 0.09 to trade at $66.67 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.12% to 1.1964, while EUR/GBP fell 0.09% to 0.8682.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 91.703.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR