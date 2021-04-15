France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.41% By Investing.com



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the rose 0.41% to hit a new 5-year high, while the index climbed 0.35%.

The best performers of the session on the were Publicis Groupe SA (PA:), which rose 3.34% or 1.76 points to trade at 54.38 at the close. Meanwhile, Airbus Group SE (PA:) added 2.61% or 2.62 points to end at 102.84 and Safran SA (PA:) was up 1.89% or 2.22 points to 119.64 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which fell 2.12% or 0.53 points to trade at 24.42 at the close. Credit Agricole SA (PA:) declined 1.19% or 0.15 points to end at 12.45 and Faurecia (PA:) was down 0.99% or 0.47 points to 46.97.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Virbac SA (PA:) which rose 3.57% to 232.00, Publicis Groupe SA (PA:) which was up 3.34% to settle at 54.38 and Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which gained 3.33% to close at 11.16.

The worst performers were DBV Technologies (PA:) which was down 5.05% to 10.71 in late trade, TechnipFMC PLC (PA:) which lost 3.97% to settle at 6.14 and Vallourec (PA:) which was down 3.28% to 29.520 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 310 to 280 and 78 ended unchanged.

Shares in Publicis Groupe SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.34% or 1.76 to 54.38. Shares in Airbus Group SE (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 2.61% or 2.62 to 102.84.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 1.84% or 31.95 to $1768.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.03% or 0.02 to hit $63.13 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.14% or 0.09 to trade at $66.67 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.12% to 1.1964, while EUR/GBP fell 0.09% to 0.8682.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 91.703.