Florida Rapper Tafia Survives Fiery Car Crash Involving Truck

The Dream Chasers artist’s SUV crashes into a tanker truck carrying over 100 gallons of fuel in Miami, causing the truck to spill fuel onto the roadway and catch on fire.

AceShowbiz –

Florida rapper Tafia has come through one scary car crash. The Dream Chaser artist found himself involved in the dangerous accident involving a burning tractor-trailer in Miami on early Thursday morning, April 15, but managed to escape with minor injuries.

At time of the crash, Tafia was believed to be heading eastbound on State Road 112. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho told Miami’s ABC affiliate that the rapper’s SUV collided with a tractor-trailer near Northwest 12th Avenue, causing the latter to lose control and smash into a concrete barrier wall.

Since the 18-wheeler carried 100 gallons of fuel, most of its content spilled onto the roadway post-crash, sparking fire. Fortunately, Tafia and the truck’s driver, Reynier Acosta, were able to got out of the vehicles. About his escape, Reynier said, “I kicked the door and then I was able to throw myself from the cab.”

Both Tafia and Reynier suffered minor burns. The rapper, who is signed under Meek Mill‘s record label, was said to have suffered minor cuts to his arm as well.

On what might have caused the collision in the first place, Tafia reportedly told police he was forced to make a right turn when driving his 2021 Audi SUV because a car tried to cut him off. He believed Reynier didn’t see his car since the truck driver was also attempting to make a right turn.

The accident completely shut down the highway. Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez added, “Luckily it happened at this time of night. If it would’ve happened at rush hour it could’ve been a lot worse.” Officials are formally investigating the cause of the accident.

Tafia has since turned to Instagram to share the aftermath of his crash. Posting two photos of his wrecked Audi, he wrote in its caption, “My whip took the hit for me.” Musician dizzycleanface expressed his concern by writing on the comment section, “God is good.” Another friend commented, “Glad you are all right and blessed Recover and keep the vibes.”