Florida driver jumps rising drawbridge at Daytona Beach, USA

A Florida driver has been recorded smashing through lowered traffic arms before jumping a rising drawbridge at speed.

Luckily, the driver made it through the airborne leap and landed safely on the other side – before continuing on and smashing through the lowered arms at the other end of the bridge.

Police are now seeking the driver of the SUV.

Police are searching for a Florida driver who smashed through lowered traffic arms and jumped a rising bridge. (Daytona Beach Police/CNN)

The incident took place at Daytona Beach. (Daytona Beach Police/CNN)

The incident took place on Monday morning local time at Daytona Beach – incidentally, the home of the Daytona 500, an iconic NASCAR motor race.