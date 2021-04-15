Finance officials pour cold water on cryptocurrency amid Coinbase celebrations By Cointelegraph

Finance officials pour cold water on cryptocurrency amid Coinbase celebrations
Finance officials from both sides of the globe are taking the opportunity to criticize the value and utility of cryptocurrencies as media focus intensifies on the space following Coinbase’s direct listing on the Nasdaq.
Bank of Korea governor Lee Ju-yeol said cryptocurrencies had “considerable limitations” as a method of payment, following a monetary policy meeting on Thursday, reports local outlet KBS World.
