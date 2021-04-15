European Parliament committees vote in favour of EU-UK trade deal By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Debate on future relations between Britain and the EU at European Parliament in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Parliament’s two committees overseeing relations with Britain voted overwhelmingly in favour of the EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement on Thursday, a precursor to final ratification of the deal.

The foreign affairs and trade committees jointly backed the agreement by 108 votes to one, with four abstentions, the committees said in tweets.

The full parliament still needs to give its approval, the final step in clearing a deal struck between Britain and the European Union in December.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR