EOS Climbs 11% In Rally By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 11% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $8.2904 by 21:17 (01:17 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.76% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 13.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $7.7348B, or 0.34% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $7.8850 to $8.2904 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 25.88%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.3166B or 1.71% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $6.1537 to $8.2904 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 63.92% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $63,330.9 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.96% on the day.

was trading at $2,526.40 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 4.37%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,183.9293B or 52.29% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $291.4822B or 12.87% of the total cryptocurrency market value.