Earnings, metal rally spur record high for European stocks

European stocks hit a record high on Thursday as a rally in commodity prices lifted miners, while some positive earnings reports offset worries about the pace of COVID-19 vaccination.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.4% in its third session of gains, with miners leading the rise. Travel & leisure stocks hit a record high earlier in the session.

UK’s commodity-heavy FTSE 100 outperformed as a surge in metals prices lifted shares of companies such as Rio Tinto, Anglo American and BHP.

While European stocks have recovered all of its pandemic-induced losses, worries remain about the pace of recovery as the continent’s choppy vaccine roll-out hits more trouble.

U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson delayed its COVID-19 shot to Europe and Denmark said it would drop a similar vaccine from AstraZeneca over the risk of blood clotting.

“The euro zone economy might lag behind others more than we had expected previously, because of the concerns around AstraZeneca,” said Paul Jackson, global head of asset allocation research at Invesco.

“Notwithstanding that, once they are vaccinated, European countries have more to gain than most others.”

Expectations of a strong earnings season and global economic rebound have also helped investors look past these concerns. Data on U.S. retail sales and weekly jobless claims will be keenly watched later in the day as investors gauge the pace of U.S. economic rebound.