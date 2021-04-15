Earnings, metal rally spur record high for European stocks By Reuters



© Reuters. The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt



(Reuters) – European stocks hit a record high on Thursday as a rally in commodity prices lifted miners, while some positive earnings reports offset worries about the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in the continent.

The pan-European index inched up 0.3% in its third session of gains, with miners and travel stocks leading the rise.

UK’s commodity-heavy outperformed as a surge in metals prices lifted shares of companies such as Rio Tinto (NYSE:), Anglo American (LON:) and BHP. [MET/L]

Swiss engineering company ABB rose 3.3% after raising its full-year sales outlook.

French advertising group Publicis gained 2.6% as it returned to organic growth for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Britain’s food delivery company Deliveroo slipped 1.5% even as its quarterly orders more than doubled in its first trading update since its underwhelming market debut last month.