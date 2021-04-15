Driver parked on safety ramp so they could walk their dog

“Police attempted to locate the driver as they were concerned for their welfare, but they weren’t with their vehicle,” Traffic and Highway Patrol Command said in a Facebook post.
“A canvass of the area located the driver in the nearby bushland walking their dog, and that they had deliberately parked their vehicle in the middle of the safety ramp to do so.”
The driver said they did not see any signs saying they could not park in the middle of the arrester bed.
They will be issued with an infringement notice.
This particular safety ramp was utilised during a truck accident only a few weeks ago.
Mount Ousley is a particularly difficult stretch of road on the Princes Highway, with trucks often losing control on the very steep downhill slope entering Wollongong itself.