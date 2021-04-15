Dollar set for back-to-back weekly losses as Treasury yields retreat

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

TOKYO — The dollar headed for its worst

back-to-back weekly drop this year amid a continued retreat in

Treasury yields from more-than-one-year highs as investors

increasingly bought into the Federal Reserve’s insistence of

continued monetary support.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dipped to a

one-month low of 1.528% overnight, from as high as 1.776% at the

end of last month, even in the face of Thursday’s

stronger-than-expected retail sales and employment data.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said the same day that

the U.S. economy is still far from making “substantial progress”

toward the central bank’s goals of 2% inflation and full

employment, the bar the Fed has set for beginning to consider

reducing its support for the economy.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against

six major peers, dipped to an almost-one-month low of 91.487

overnight before recovering somewhat to 91.678 early in the

Asian session.

It’s set for a 0.6% decline for the week, extending the 0.9%

slide from the previous week.

The gauge, also known as the DXY, surged with Treasury

yields to an almost-five-month high at 93.439 on the final day

of March, on bets that massive fiscal spending coupled with

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

continued monetary easing will spur faster U.S. economic growth

and higher inflation.

But bond and foreign-exchange markets now seem willing to

give the Fed the benefit of the doubt that inflation pressure

will be transitory and monetary stimulus will remain in place

for years to come.

The dollar is “still struggling to find its feet in April,

even though the U.S. macro outperformance narrative could not be

more propitious,” Westpac strategists wrote in a research note.

“The DXY is trading like its topping out now, sooner than

(we) expected.”

Retail sales increased 9.8% last month, beating economists’

expectations for a 5.9% increase, while first-time claims for

unemployment benefits tumbled last week to the lowest level in

more than a year, separate reports showed Thursday.

The dollar traded at 108.68 yen, heading for a

0.9% loss for the week, about the same as the previous week.

The euro changed hands at $1.1964, set for a 0.5%

weekly advance, adding to the previous period’s 1.3% surge.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin stood around

$63,478, near the record high of $64,895 reached on Wednesday,

when cryptocurrency platform Coinbase COIN.O made its debut in

Nasdaq in a direct listing.

The Russian rouble tumbled on Thursday, at one point losing

2% to the dollar in volatile trade and hitting a more than

five-month low versus the euro as the White House announced new

sanctions targeting Russia’s sovereign debt.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday authorized the move to

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

punish Moscow for interfering in the 2020 U.S. election,

allegations Russia denies.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 055 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1959 $1.1966 -0.05% -2.11% +1.1975 +1.1959

Dollar/Yen 108.6970 108.7050 -0.01% +5.23% +108.7370 +108.6900

Euro/Yen 130.00 130.15 -0.12% +2.43% +130.1800 +129.9800

Dollar/Swiss 0.9226 0.9221 +0.06% +4.28% +0.9226 +0.9220

Sterling/Dollar 1.3766 1.3781 -0.07% +0.80% +1.3785 +1.3770

Dollar/Canadian 1.2553 1.2548 +0.06% -1.41% +1.2554 +1.2536

Aussie/Dollar 0.7740 0.7748 -0.06% +0.66% +0.7754 +0.7741

NZ 0.7164 0.7171 -0.08% -0.22% +0.7177 +0.7165

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR