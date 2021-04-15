Dollar set for back-to-back weekly losses as Treasury yields retreat

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar headed for its worst

back-to-back weekly drop this year amid a continued retreat in

Treasury yields from more-than-one-year highs as investors

increasingly bought into the Federal Reserve’s insistence of

continued monetary support.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dipped to a

one-month low of 1.528% overnight, from as high as 1.776% at the

end of last month, even in the face of Thursday’s

stronger-than-expected retail sales and employment data.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said the same day that

the U.S. economy is still far from making “substantial progress”

toward the central bank’s goals of 2% inflation and full

employment, the bar the Fed has set for beginning to consider

reducing its support for the economy.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against

six major peers, dipped to an almost-one-month low of 91.487

overnight before recovering somewhat to 91.678 early in the

Asian session.

It’s set for a 0.6% decline for the week, extending the 0.9%

slide from the previous week.

The gauge, also known as the DXY, surged with Treasury

yields to an almost-five-month high at 93.439 on the final day

of March, on bets that massive fiscal spending coupled with