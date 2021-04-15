Dollar hits 4-week low as Fed’s dovish message gains sway; rouble sinks

Article content

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar sank to a new

four-week low versus major peers on Thursday as Treasury yields

pulled back from last month’s surge, with investors increasingly

convinced by the Federal Reserve’s arguments that interest rates

will stay low for some time.

The Russian rouble sank more than 1% to 76.65

per dollar on reports the U.S. will announce sanctions on Russia

as soon as Thursday for alleged election interference and

malicious cyber activity.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against

six rival currencies, dipped to the lowest since March 18 at

91.559 in the Asian session before recovering to be basically

flat at 91.666.

The euro rose as high as a four-week top of $1.1989,

matching the highest level since March 4, before trading mostly

unchanged at $1.19735.

The dollar changed hands at 108.87 yen, after hitting

a three-week low of 108.755 on Wednesday.

“The dollar has been losing steam a bit in line with falls

in U.S. bond yields as the Fed has maintained its dovish

stance,” said Yujiro Goto, chief currency strategist at Nomura

Securities.

Repeated assurances from Fed officials that it will keep

interest rates low have helped stabilize U.S. bonds, especially

at the short end of the market.