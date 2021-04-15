Dollar hits 4-week low as Fed’s dovish message gains sway; rouble sinks

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar sank to a new

four-week low versus major peers on Thursday as Treasury yields

pulled back from last month’s surge, with investors increasingly

convinced by the Federal Reserve’s arguments that interest rates

will stay low for some time.

The Russian rouble sank more than 1% to 76.65

per dollar on reports the U.S. will announce sanctions on Russia

as soon as Thursday for alleged election interference and

malicious cyber activity.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against

six rival currencies, dipped to the lowest since March 18 at

91.559 in the Asian session before recovering to be basically

flat at 91.666.

The euro rose as high as a four-week top of $1.1989,

matching the highest level since March 4, before trading mostly

unchanged at $1.19735.

The dollar changed hands at 108.87 yen, after hitting

a three-week low of 108.755 on Wednesday.

“The dollar has been losing steam a bit in line with falls

in U.S. bond yields as the Fed has maintained its dovish

stance,” said Yujiro Goto, chief currency strategist at Nomura

Securities.

Repeated assurances from Fed officials that it will keep

interest rates low have helped stabilize U.S. bonds, especially

at the short end of the market.

While many investors remain nervous the Fed could change its

tone later this year if inflation readings swing much higher

than expected, for now they are content to give the Fed the

benefit of the doubt.

Ten-year U.S. bond yields eased to 1.6342% in

Asian trading, well below a 14-month peak of 1.776% hit late

March, reducing the dollar’s yield attraction.

Meanwhile, stocks have marched higher, with the S&P 500

setting new records this week.

“Risk sentiment is improving,” dragging on bond yields and

the dollar, said Osamu Takashima, chief currency strategist at

Citigroup Global Markets Japan.

“I believe the dollar weakening trend could continue,” with

a move toward 108 yen and $1.205 per euro in the very near term,

he said.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that in time the

U.S. central bank will reduce its monthly bond purchases before

it commits to an interest rate increase, a scenario many

investors have regarded as a given.

A weaker U.S. dollar also saw commodity currencies

supported. The Australian dollar rose at high as $0.7745

on Thursday for the first time since March 23, following a 1%

rally in the previous session that saw it break out of its tight

trading band over the last few weeks.

The New Zealand dollar likewise hit a three-week high

of $0.7160.

“When economic data is strong and the Fed is not turning

hawkish, we could see risk-sensitive currencies gaining against

both the dollar and the yen,” said Nomura’s Goto.

Thursday is busy with U.S. data, including retail sales

readings for March and weekly jobless figures due at 1230GMT.

Bitcoin stood near the record high of $64,895.22

hit on Wednesday, when cryptocurrency platform Coinbase

made its debut in Nasdaq in direct listing. The world’s most

popular digital token last changed hands at around $63,250.

After a volatile trade, the stock closed at $328.28, which

gave the firm market capitalisation of $65.39 billion, about the

same as New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange

Inc.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 520 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1973 $1.1980 -0.05% -2.00% +1.1990 +1.1970

Dollar/Yen 108.8520 108.9550 -0.08% +5.40% +108.9500 +108.8400

Euro/Yen 130.34 130.47 -0.10% +2.69% +130.5500 +130.3200

Dollar/Swiss 0.9235 0.9229 +0.10% +4.42% +0.9240 +0.9224

Sterling/Dollar 1.3766 1.3776 -0.08% +0.75% +1.3793 +1.3765

Dollar/Canadian 1.2526 1.2521 +0.02% -1.66% +1.2526 +1.2505

Aussie/Dollar 0.7712 0.7723 -0.12% +0.28% +0.7744 +0.7706

NZ 0.7143 0.7140 +0.07% -0.50% +0.7158 +0.7138

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam

Holmes and Kim Coghill)

