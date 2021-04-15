Dogecoin (DOGE) and Maker (MKR) soar as the altcoin market cap tops $1T By Cointelegraph

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Maker (MKR) soar as the altcoin market cap tops $1T
Now that the Coinbase (COIN) stock listing is out of the way, the focus of traders has shifted back to the crypto market as (BTC) price works to regain its footing above $63,000 and altcoins move higher.
After reaching a new all-time high near $65,000, BTC price dipped below $62,000 before finding a bit of momentum in the range which one fund manager called a “great opportunity to buy.”
