DOGE passes Uniswap and Litecoin to become 8th largest cryptocurrency by market cap By Cointelegraph

DOGE passes Uniswap and Litecoin to become 8th largest cryptocurrency by market cap

The price of Dogecoin has surged seemingly without any push from prominent figures on social media or major developments in the project.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) is more than $0.18 at time of publication, with a market capitalization of roughly $23.8 billion. The token’s most recent rally had its price surge more than 63% over the last 24 hours, passing both Uniswap (UNI) and (LTC) and become the 8th largest cryptocurrency by market cap.