Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.03% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.03%
Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.
At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 1.03% to hit a new 1-month high.
The best performers of the session on the were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.73% or 8.5 points to trade at 319.7 at the close. Meanwhile, Pandora A/S (CSE:) added 2.19% or 15.0 points to end at 699.8 and Royal Unibrew A/S (CSE:) was up 2.17% or 15 points to 715 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:), which fell 2.00% or 11.8 points to trade at 578.6 at the close. Orsted A/S (CSE:) declined 1.09% or 11.00 points to end at 1001.00 and Tryg A/S (CSE:) was down 0.77% or 1.1 points to 147.2.
Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 76 to 70 and 11 ended unchanged.
Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.17% or 15 to 715.
Crude oil for May delivery was down 0.27% or 0.17 to $62.98 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 0.11% or 0.07 to hit $66.51 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 1.82% or 31.60 to trade at $1767.90 a troy ounce.
USD/DKK was up 0.18% to 6.2185, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4372.
The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 91.718.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.