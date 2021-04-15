Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.03% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 1.03% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.73% or 8.5 points to trade at 319.7 at the close. Meanwhile, Pandora A/S (CSE:) added 2.19% or 15.0 points to end at 699.8 and Royal Unibrew A/S (CSE:) was up 2.17% or 15 points to 715 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:), which fell 2.00% or 11.8 points to trade at 578.6 at the close. Orsted A/S (CSE:) declined 1.09% or 11.00 points to end at 1001.00 and Tryg A/S (CSE:) was down 0.77% or 1.1 points to 147.2.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 76 to 70 and 11 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 0.27% or 0.17 to $62.98 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 0.11% or 0.07 to hit $66.51 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 1.82% or 31.60 to trade at $1767.90 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.18% to 6.2185, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4372.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 91.718.