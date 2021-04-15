Demi Lovato ‘Super Excited’ as She Debuts ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

NPR Music

Demi Lovato has treated fans to “Tiny Desk (Home) concert”. Singing in her backyard, the “Sober” hitmaker belts out songs off her newly released album, “Dancing With The Devil…The Art Of Starting Over”, in a new video that she shared on YouTube on Wednesday, April 14.

Filmed on a sunny day in her Los Angeles home, the at-home concert kicks off with Demi belting out a stripped-down rendition of her 2017 track, “Tell Me You Love Me”. Steven “Styles” Rodriguez accompanies Demi, who looks chic in a grey blazer and a patterned skirt, on the keyboard for the clip that is directed by Mike Drew.

She then follows it up with performances of “The Art of Starting Over” and “Dancing with the Devil”. “I am super excited to be filming this outside, because I’m really, really excited about the weather changing,” Demi shares in the new clip. “Spring is my second favorite and summer is my absolute favorite season, so I’m really happy to be out in the bright, sunny California sun.”

She also gives a sweet shout-out to her squirrels, which unfortunately are not featured in the video. “My squirrels are out here. You can’t see, but I have now taught them how to eat from my hand and that’s a big accomplishment,” the singer continues. “So, I just wanted to let you know, that was what was on my mind, and I’m happy to be here.”





The at-home concert arrives after Demi unveiled the music video for “Dancing with the Devil” in which she re-enacted her near-fatal overdose back in 2018. She previously opened up how it was a challenge for her recreate the moment for the music video. “Creating the music video for #DancingWithTheDevil was not the easiest shoot I’ve ever done…,” she wrote of the video, which shows her in a hospital bed and other powerful scenes. “I create my art to heal, and to inspire others. I’m here today and I’m happy you are too.”