Delta Sticks With Profit Outlook as Travel Rebound Advances By Bloomberg

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1


(Bloomberg) — Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:). is sticking to its forecast for a profitable third quarter as rising U.S. vaccination rates stoke a resurgence in travel.

The carrier still sees a path to profitability by late summer after deep losses from the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said in an earnings statement Thursday. A “surge” in demand already helped Delta stop burning cash in March, he said, a sign of improvement after a first quarter in which the company posted a bigger-than-expected loss.

“Travelers are gaining confidence and beginning to reclaim their lives,” Bastian said.

The steady outlook, which Delta debuted in January, bolsters indications of a broad recovery in air travel as worry about the spread of Covid-19 wanes. American Airlines (NASDAQ:) Group Inc. and United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:) Inc. have said their planes are flying with an average 80% of seats filled, and Delta is among carriers that have begun to recall workers from temporary leave as demand increases.

Delta was little changed at $48.11 ahead of regular trading in New York. The shares rose 20% this year through Wednesday, the worst among the five largest U.S. airlines. Delta is the first major U.S. carriers to report first-quarter earnings.

The Atlanta-based airline posted an adjusted loss of $3.55 a share in the first quarter, worse than the $3.17 average deficit of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue, excluding sales from a Delta-owned refinery, tumbled 65% to $3.6 billion.

Delta generated positive cash flow of $4 million a day in March. The company maintained its forecast to break even on a cash-flow basis this quarter.

While leisure trips are leading the recovery, even long idle domestic business travel has picked up to about 20% of previous levels, Bastian said in an interview.

Large corporate customers are linking vaccination rates to a decision to fly again in a trend that will likely start this summer and build to a “meaningful improvement” by fall, he said. The return of international business passengers “is a little bit longer tail.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR