Delta Air Lines Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Delta Air Lines (NYSE:) reported on Thursday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Delta Air Lines announced earnings per share of $-3.55 on revenue of $3.61B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-2.84 on revenue of $4.02B.

Delta Air Lines shares are up 19.8% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.81% from its 52 week high of $52.25 set on March 15. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 9.81% from the start of the year.

Delta Air Lines shares gained 0.31% in pre-market trade following the report.

Delta Air Lines follows other major Transportation sector earnings this month

Delta Air Lines’s report follows an earnings beat by FedEx on March 18, who reported EPS of $3.47 on revenue of $21.5B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.3 on revenue of $19.96B.

Carnival ADS had missed expectations on April 7 with first quarter EPS of $-1.78 on revenue of $26M, compared to forecast for EPS of $-1.66 on revenue of $26M.

