Dallas Wings select Charli Collier first in WNBA draft By Reuters



© Reuters. NCAA Womens Basketball: Elite Eight-Texas at South Carolina



(Reuters) – The Dallas Wings selected University of Texas center Charli Collier first overall in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) draft on Thursday ahead of the league’s 25th season.

The six-foot five-inch Texas native averaged 19 points and 11 rebounds per game last season while shooting 33% from three point range while playing stout defense.

Dallas owns the second pick of the draft as well, which was being held virtually for the second consecutive year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The season begins on May 14 and nine of the WNBA’s 12 teams will welcome back fans in limited numbers for the 32-game season. Last year’s season was played inside a quarantined site in Florida.