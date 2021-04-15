Congress to quiz Wall Street bank chief executives next month

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Congress will hold hearings next month with the chief executives of major Wall Street banks as Democratic lawmakers step up scrutiny of the role the industry has played in helping Americans recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Banking Committees will hear testimony from JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:), Bank of America (NYSE:), Citigroup (NYSE:), Wells Fargo (NYSE:), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:),MS.N>, a top Democratic lawmaker said on Thursday.
