Colombian government sends $6.4 billion tax reform plan to Congress

BOGOTA — Colombia’s government on Thursday formally proposed to Congress a $6.4 billion tax reform that would eliminate many deductions and increase duties on individuals and business.

The measure, considered key by financial markets and analysts to manage fiscal pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic and maintain the country’s credit rating, seeks to boost tax collection by 23.4 trillion pesos ($6.38 billion) a year, equivalent to 2% of gross domestic product.

“It is moderate reform if we compare it internationally,” Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla said during a virtual presentation.

Some provisions of the reform package, which would largely come into force starting in 2022, have already come under fire from opposition lawmakers. It will face a difficult path to approval one year ahead of presidential and legislative elections.

Funds raised by the plan would go toward spending shortfalls, social programs and economic rejuvenation.

Changes in the law would raise an additional 7.3 trillion pesos from the value-added tax (VAT), 17 trillion from individuals and 3.7 trillion from businesses. It would also raise dividend taxes to 15% from 10%.

It would expand a carbon tax to include all fossil fuels and raise 14 billion pesos through a duty on single-use plastics.