Coinbase listing scorned, graphics cards seized, nostalgia coins rule By Cointelegraph



Our Man in Shanghai: Coinbase listing scorned, graphics cards seized, nostalgia coins rule



It was a relatively quiet week in China’s blockchain space as events were overshadowed by the surge in the BTC price and the Coinbase direct listing in the U.S. Many locals reacted with surprise to the news, showing that exposure to cryptocurrencies is still relatively isolated in the world’s most populous country.

Many netizens responded skeptically to the Coinbase story, with news aggregation account “Jiemian” on Weibo (NASDAQ:) calling a scam, highlighting its connection to terrorists, and encouraging investors to stick to China’s A-shares. (For a quick comparison, the Shanghai composite index is down 2.13% this year, while Bitcoin has a YTD return of over 116%.) Jiemian has over 10 million followers on Weibo, but caters to a more traditional audience. The takeaway here is that despite China’s aggressive adoption of DCEP (Digital Currency Electronic Payment, also known as the digital yuan), other digital payments, and internet technology, cryptocurrency acceptance remains relatively isolated.

Graphics cards seized by Hong Kong Customs

The state of media blockchain content

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph