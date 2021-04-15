Coinbase adds hidden message with political undertones to BTC blockchain on day of IPO By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Coinbase adds hidden message with political undertones to BTC blockchain on day of IPO

The crypto exchange, whose CEO has previously dissuaded employees from expressing political views, started its initial public offering off with a message referencing U.S. President Joe Biden’s stimulus package.

According to Coinbase, the crypto exchange had mining pool F2Pool embed the title of a New York Times article in the (BTC) blockchain at 2:05 PM UTC today. The message in block 679,187 refers to the U.S. Congress passing the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 on March 10 — a bill which set aside $1.9 trillion for measures aimed at curbing the economic impact of the pandemic.