Citigroup Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Citigroup Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Citigroup (NYSE:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Citigroup announced earnings per share of $3.62 on revenue of $19.33B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.52 on revenue of $18.67B.

Citigroup shares are up 18% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.23% from its 52 week high of $76.13 set on March 18. They are outperforming the S&P Global 100 which is up 8.43% from the start of the year.

Citigroup shares gained 1.84% in pre-market trade following the report.

Citigroup follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Citigroup’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $4.5 on revenue of $33.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.06 on revenue of $30.46B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $5.31 on revenue of $70.20B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.38 on revenue of $69.03B.

