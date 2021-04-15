CI Global Asset Management Announces Estimated Distribution in Connection with Upcoming Termination of FLB

Article content

Not for Dissemination to U.S. Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States of America

TORONTO — CI Global Asset Management (CI GAM) announces the following estimated income distribution in respect of the termination of CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF (TSX:FLB) on or about April 22, 2021 (the “Termination Date”), which was first announced on February 1, 2021.

The estimated income distribution of $0.042 per unit will be paid to unitholders of record as of April 21, 2021 in cash along with the proceeds from the liquidation of assets, less all liabilities and expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution (the “Net Proceeds”).

CI GAM will request that the TSX de-list the units of FLB at the close of business on April 21, 2021. Until such time, units of FLB will continue to be listed on the TSX. As soon as practicable following the Termination Date, the assets of FLB will be liquidated and the Net Proceeds therefrom distributed pro rata among unitholders of record as of April 21, 2021. CI GAM will issue an additional press release following the Termination Date confirming the final valuation and Net Proceeds of FLB.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX:CIX, NYSE:CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $240.6 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2021.