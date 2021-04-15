CI Global Asset Management Announces Estimated Distribution in Connection with Upcoming Termination of FLB

Article content
Not for Dissemination to U.S. Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States of America
TORONTO — CI Global Asset Management (CI GAM) announces the following estimated income distribution in respect of the termination of CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF (TSX:FLB) on or about April 22, 2021 (the “Termination Date”), which was first announced on February 1, 2021.
The estimated income distribution of $0.042 per unit will be paid to unitholders of record as of April 21, 2021 in cash along with the proceeds from the liquidation of assets, less all liabilities and expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution (the “Net Proceeds”).
CI GAM will request that the TSX de-list the units of FLB at the close of business on April 21, 2021. Until such time, units of FLB will continue to be listed on the TSX. As soon as practicable following the Termination Date, the assets of FLB will be liquidated and the Net Proceeds therefrom distributed pro rata among unitholders of record as of April 21, 2021. CI GAM will issue an additional press release following the Termination Date confirming the final valuation and Net Proceeds of FLB.
About CI Global Asset Management
CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX:CIX, NYSE:CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $240.6 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2021.
Article content
This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Managementand is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc. ©CI Investments Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415006103/en/
Contacts
Murray Oxby
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
CI Global Asset Management
416-681-3254
moxby@ci.com
#distro