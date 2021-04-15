China to hold live fire military exercises off Taiwan as US ex officials arrives

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

A no-entry zone for shipping has been announced by Chinese maritime safety officials while the live-fire drills are underway until Tuesday, reports The South China Morning Post.

Chinese naval vessels will start new military exercises off Taiwan just hours after an unofficial US delegation arrived on the island. (AP)

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen was scheduled to meet a visiting US delegation on Thursday, comprised of a former US senator and two ex-State Department officials who arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday.

Chris Dodd, a Democratic senator from Connecticut from 1981 to 2011, travelled to the island with two former deputy secretaries of state, James Steinberg from the Democratic Obama administration and Richard Armitage, who served under Republican President George W. Bush.

Taiwan is a self-governing island that is claimed by China. The US has repeatedly expressed concern about Chinese military activity near Taiwan including frequent flights in and out of the area by military aircraft.
Earlier this week, Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou said the government welcomed the delegation from President Joe Biden’s administration, whose visit “conveys the US’s firm friendship and support for Taiwan.
Former senator Chris Dodd is part of a US delegation to Taiwan.
Former senator Chris Dodd is part of a US delegation to Taiwan. (AP)

A large majority of Taiwanese favour the current system of de facto independence while maintaining close economic ties with China.

The US has only unofficial relations with Taiwan but is bound under American law to ensure the island can defend itself from attacks and to treat all threats against it as a matter of “grave concern.”

Under new legislation, the US has boosted visits by Cabinet-level officials to the island and has agreed to sell upgraded missile systems, fighter jets and other defensive weaponry.

These US-made F-16 fighter jets were among the advanced military equipment supplied to Taiwan. (SAM YEH/AFP/Getty Images)
Japan – $66.3 billion

Countries with the highest military expenditure in the world

China severed formal relations with the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen over her refusal to acknowledge Beijing’s claim over Taiwan, and has brought increasing military, diplomatic and economic pressure on her government.

Taiwan’s democratic system should not be a “barrier to unification,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a biweekly new conference on Wednesday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR