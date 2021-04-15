China Q1 pork output jumps 32% to highest in two years

Article content

BEIJING — China’s first-quarter pork production rose 31.9% from a year earlier to 13.69 million tonnes, data showed on Friday, the highest quarterly volume in two years.

The surge comes after huge investments in rebuilding China’s hog herd since the deadly African swine fever disease ravaged farms in 2018 and 2019.

China’s pig herd increased to 415.95 million head at the end of March, a 29.5% rise on the year, and up from 406.5 million at the end of December, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

“The fundamental thing is there’s more pigs in the herd,” said Pan Chenjun, senior analyst at Rabobank.

A severe wave of disease over the winter added to pork production as many farms wary of the rising risk of infection sent pigs to slaughter early.

Average weights of pigs slaughtered were lower than a year ago, said Pan, indicating liquidation by farmers, and a key reason for the increase in output.

Large producers including New Hope Liuhe , Jiangxi Zhengbang and Tech-bank Food Co Ltd have said they culled hundreds of thousands of inefficient sows during the quarter, swelling meat production.