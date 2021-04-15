China-linked Japan shares shunned ahead of PM Suga’s U.S. visit

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese firms with strong Chinese ties are seeing their shares fall ahead of a meeting of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden, as investors fear pressure to align Japan more closely with Washington’s tough stance on Beijing.

Shippers, retailers and manufacturers of various machines and components with significant dependence on Chinese demand could bear the brunt of further diplomatic tension in the form of trade restrictions or popular boycotts, analysts said.

Suga on Friday will be the first foreign leader to visit the White House since Biden took office in January, widely seen as an indication by both countries as a desire to revitalize their alliance to counter China’s growing clout.

“Suga may be asked to come in step with Washington’s hard-line stance on China, which could worsen Sino-Japanese relations,” said Daiwa Securities’ Chief Technical Analyst Eiji Kinouchi.

Given Japan’s proximity to China, both geographically and economically, any negative impact from worsening relations would be greater on Japan than on Western allies, Kinouchi said.

Japan has taken a softer approach to China, its largest trade partner, on issues as varied as trade and the origins of COVID-19 that have put the world’s most populous country at loggerheads with the United States and its allies.