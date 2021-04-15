Chicago releases video of fatal police shooting of 13-year-old boy

Chicago’s police review board has released body camera video of a police officer’s fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy late last month.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, an independent board that investigates Chicago police shootings, released the footage of the March 29 fatal shooting of Adam Toledo today after allowing the boy’s family to view it Tuesday.

In the jumpy body camera video of the officer who shot Adam, the officer chases the teen on foot down an alley for several seconds and yells “Police! Stop! Stop right (expletive) now!”

As the teen slows down, the officer yells “Hands! Hands! Show me your (expletive) hands!”

Adam then turns toward the camera, the officer yells “Drop it!” and midway between repeating that command, he opens fire, and the teen drops to the ground.

While approaching the wounded Adam, the officer radios in for an ambulance.

He can be heard imploring the boy to “stay awake,” and as other officers arrive, the officer who apparently fired the shot says he can’t feel a heartbeat and begins administering CPR.

Other officers can be heard saying, “Stay with me, buddy,” “Stay awake, bud. Come on bud, stay awake,” and “Come on, big guy.”

Shortly before the board posted the video and other investigation materials on its website, Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged the public to remain peaceful and reserve judgment until the board can complete its investigation.

Choking up at times during a news conference, Ms Lightfoot decried the city’s long history of police violence and misconduct, especially in Black and brown communities, and said too many young people are left vulnerable to “systemic failures that we simply must fix”.

“We live in a city that is traumatised by a long history of police violence and misconduct,” the mayor said.

“So while we don’t have enough information to be the judge and jury of this particular situation, it is certainly understandable why so many of our residents are feeling that all too familiar surge of outrage and pain.

“It is even clearer that trust between our community and law enforcement is far from healed and remains badly broken.”

Asked whether the video showed whether the teen fired on the officer, Ms Lightfoot said she had seen no evidence that he had.

She described watching the jumpy footage as “excruciating”.

“As a mum, this is not something you want children to see,” said the mayor.

She declined to say if the footage showed whether the teen was holding a gun when he was shot, but she called a prosecutor’s assertion at a recent hearing that Adam had a gun when he was shot ”correct”.

In addition to posting the officer’s body camera footage of the shooting, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, released other investigation materials, including video captured by a third party, arrest reports and audio recordings of shots being fired in the area that led police to respond.

The board didn’t say what the video shows or give any other information about the investigation.

In Chicago, police said officers responded to an area of the predominantly Latino and Black neighbourhood Little Village on the city’s West Side before dawn on the morning of the shooting after a police technology detected gunshots there.

The teen, who was Latino, and a 21-year-old man fled on foot when confronted by police, and an officer shot the teen once in the chest following a foot chase during what the department described as an armed confrontation.

Police said a handgun the boy had been carrying was recovered at the scene.

The 21-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanour charge of resisting arrest.

The review board initially said it couldn’t release the video because it involved the shooting of a minor, but it changed course after the mayor and police superintendent called for the video’s release.

“COPA’s core values of integrity and transparency are essential to building public trust, particularly in incidents related to an officer involved shooting, and we are unwavering in our commitment to uphold these values,” the board said in its statement.

Before the video’s release, some businesses in downtown Chicago’s “Magnificent Mile” shopping district boarded up their windows.

Ms Lightfoot said the city has been preparing for months for a verdict in the Chauvin trial and that it had activated a “neighbourhood protection plan.”

“It happens now that these circumstances are sitting next to each other,” she said.

The Toledo family, meanwhile, issued a statement urging people to “remain peaceful.”

“We have heard reports in the media that more protests are planned today, and while we have no direct knowledge of such events, we pray that for the sake of our city, people remain peaceful to honour Adam’s memory and work constructively to promote reform,” said the family, which planned to hold a news conference.

Before the video’s release, Ms Lightfoot and attorneys for the family and city said in a joint statement that they agreed that in addition to the release of the video, all investigation materials should be made public, including a slowed-down compilation of what happened that morning.

“We acknowledge that the release of this video is the first step in the process toward the healing of the family, the community and our city,” the joint statement read.

“We understand that the release of this video will be incredibly painful and elicit an emotional response to all who view it, and we ask that people express themselves peacefully.”

The Chicago Police Department has a long history of brutality and racism that has fomented mistrust among the city’s many Black and Hispanic residents.

Adding to that mistrust is the city’s history of suppressing damning police videos.

The city fought for months to keep the public from seeing the 2014 video of a white officer shooting Mr McDonald 16 times, killing him.

The officer was eventually convicted of murder.