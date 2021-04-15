Charles Schwab Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Charles Schwab Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1
Investing.com – Charles Schwab (NYSE:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Charles Schwab announced earnings per share of $0.84 on revenue of $4.72B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.794 on revenue of $4.45B.
Charles Schwab shares are up 27% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.09% from its 52 week high of $68.88 set on April 5. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 9.81% from the start of the year.
Charles Schwab shares gained 1.20% in pre-market trade following the report.
Charles Schwab follows other major Financial sector earnings this month
Charles Schwab’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $4.5 on revenue of $33.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.06 on revenue of $30.46B.
UnitedHealth had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $5.31 on revenue of $70.20B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.38 on revenue of $69.03B.
