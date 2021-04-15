Chainlink releases new whitepaper in a shift toward smart contract computations By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Chainlink (LINK) has unveiled its new whitepaper on Thursday, which details a planned expansion and pivot into creating oracle networks for computation. The proposal would see Chainlink generalize its oracle network into a “meta layer” of Decentralized Oracle (NYSE:) Networks, or DONs.

The new architecture supports a larger selection of use cases, expanding its suite of services to off-chain computation of data. In Chainlink’s vision, these computational oracles would create a class of “hybrid smart contracts” where part of the logic could be offloaded to the oracles.