Catherine Zeta-Jones Unable to Hide Joy After Receiving Her Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

AceShowbiz –

Catherine Zeta-Jones has all the reason to be happy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Velma Kelly of “Chicago” was unable to hide her joy after receiving a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, sharing the good news on her social media account.

On Wednesday, April 14, the 51-year-old actress informed her Instagram fans and followers that she has got another jab of the vaccine earlier in the morning. “2nd shot this morning!! So happy!” she declared. In the same caption, she reiterated her excitement by saying, “I have a megawatt smile under my mask!”

In the post, the “Ocean’s Twelve” star showed off a chic look. She wore a pair of circular sunglasses with a beaded white chain. She also covered her face with a white mask. Attached to her black sweater was a sticker that read, “I’ve Been Vaccinated,” which seemed to indicate that she was vaccinated at New York-Presbyterian hospital.

The vaccine update came just a day after Catherine weighed in on possibility of her children with husband Michael Douglas, following their parents’ footsteps in pursuing acting career in Hollywood. During an appearance on breakfast show “Today“, the Oscar winner gushed that Dylan and Carys Douglas are “extremely bright” and are “passionate” about acting.

“They’re both bright and they’re both studying history and politics, and they get all their brains from me! But that said, Michael and I would be the first parents to say, ‘You know, maybe you should think of another career,’ ” she admitted. “But we’ve seen how passionate they are about the craft.”

Elaborating further, the “America’s Sweethearts” star said, “They know what celebritydom is, they know the good, the bad, warts and all of that, but they’re passionate about acting as a craft and they’ve done every theater camp.” She added, “My kids went off to summer camp every year, theater camp with all the Broadway kids, and they held their own very, very well, I have to say…”