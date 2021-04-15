Canada telcos regulator orders big firms to boost competition to lower bills

Article content

OTTAWA — Canada’s telecommunications regulator on Thursday ordered the dominant operators to take steps to increase competition in a market that has some of the world’s highest billing rates, although the measure fell short of what some analysts had expected.

The move comes more than a year after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government asked the telecoms companies to cut bills by 25% or face consequences after high mobile bills became a hot button issue in the 2019 elections.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said the telecoms firms should offer wholesale wireless access to so-called Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), smaller outfits such as Videotron in Quebec that can then resell the capacity at reduced retail prices and pass on the savings to consumers.

The CRTC also said it expects Canada’s three main wireless providers – Rogers Communications Inc, BCE Inc , and Telus Corp, as well as SaskTel in Saskatchewan, to offer C$35 ($28) plans with set minimum conditions, including unlimited cross-Canada talk and text and 3GB of data.

The three largest companies have 89.2% of telecoms subscribers and 90.7% of the revenue. They argue Ottawa is working with outdated information and insist their prices are competitive.