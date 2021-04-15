British Royal Family Ditch Military Uniform for ‘Mourning Dress’ for Prince Philip’s Funeral

WENN

At the request of Queen Elizabeth II, the members of the British royal family will wear ‘mourning dress’ instead of military uniform when paying their final respect to the Duke of Edinburgh.

AceShowbiz –

No members of Britain’s Royal Family will wear military uniform at Prince Philip‘s funeral.

While all senior royals usually wear some type of military uniform, Queen Elizabeth II has requested all of her family to wear mourning dress when they say goodbye to her late husband on Saturday (17Apr21) at his funeral at Windsor Castle, the Daily Mail reports.

Prince Philip’s funeral will take place “entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle,” which are in line with the prince’s personal wishes for it to be a relatively low-key event, and will recognise and celebrate his life and decades of service.

A spokesperson said, “In line with Government guidelines and public health measures, there will be no public processions and the Duke’s funeral will take place entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle.”

Philip’s coffin will stay in Windsor Castle’s private chapel until the day of the funeral, when it will be moved by a Bearer Party found by The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

The funeral service will be preceded by a ceremonial procession inside the grounds of Windsor Castle at 2.45 pm, with Philip’s coffin travelling on top of a specially-modified Land Rover which he had helped to design and covered with his Personal Standard and a wreath of flowers and flanked by military Pall Bearers.

The procession will go from the State Entrance to St George’s Chapel for the service, and members of the royal family and Philip’s household will walk behind the coffin from the Quadrangle, down Chapel Hill and into Horseshoe Cloister.

Positioned in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle will be representative detachments from Philip’s various military special relationships, as well as the Household Cavalry and the Foot Guards. The Band of the Grenadier Guards – of which Philip was Colonel for 42 years – will lead the procession and be followed by the Major General’s Party and the Service Chiefs.

Prince Harry has returned to Britain from the United States to attend the funeral.