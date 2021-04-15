Brielle Biermann Pens Heartfelt Message After Attending Best Friend’s Memorial

Instagram

Brielle Biermann shares a heartfelt message as she continues mourning the death of her close friend, Ethan McCallister. The daughter of Kim Zolciak took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, April 14 to express gratitude over the outpouring support towards her amid the hard time.

In a picture that she shared on the photo-sharing platform, Brielle was joined by her famous mom and some of her friends in what seemed to be Ethan’s memorial. “I am so thankful for my family and friends. thank you all for the kind messages… I’ve read them all,” Brielle wrote in the caption.

The “Don’t Be Tardy…” star continued, “While losing Ethan has been the hardest thing I’ve ever gone thru, I am finding comfort knowing how much love and support I have.”

Ethan passed away in a hit and run around 3 A.M. on Saturday, April 3 while out in Atlanta, Georgia. Paying tribute to her “best friend,” Brielle posted the following day, “You are my happiness my joy my light in this very dark world.. the life of the party and the sweetest soul I’ve been blessed to know. You are my best friend. My heart. My everything.”

The 24-year-old went on to note, “There will never be another you. Ever ever ever. You came into this world with 1 mission… make people smile. You were damn good at it too. There was never a moment i wasn’t laughing with you!!” Brielle added, “How am i supposed to go anywhere without you? God i love you ethan. I really really do. I can’t wait to see you again.”

Kim also posted her own message in the wake of the 28-year-old’s passing. Alongside a selfie of her and Ethan, the Bravo personality said, “We will miss your huge beautiful smile, constant jokes, cowboy boots and infamous shirts. You were always the life of the party!! One of the most genuine kind hearted people I have ever known Always willing to help anyone anywhere.”

She also assured that she will “make sure justice is served” before encouraging people to call the Atlanta police if they had any information. Additionally, Kim posted a GoFundMe page to help his family for his memorial.