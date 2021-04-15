Booster shots may be needed after COVID-19 vaccines: U.S. official By Reuters

© Reuters. COVID-19 vaccination in Los Angeles
(Reuters) – The United States is preparing for a possibility that a booster shot could be needed between nine to 12 months after a COVID-19 vaccine, a White House official said on Thursday.
While the duration of immunity after vaccination is being studied, it is possible that vulnerable populations may need to get a booster shot first, said David Kessler, chief science officer for President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 response task force.
