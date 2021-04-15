Bobby Shmurda’s Rumored Girlfriend Accuses Him of Lying After He Denies Knowing Her

Facebook/Instagram

After a video surfaced of him getting close with a woman named Lilly, the ‘Hot N***a’ rapper shuts down the dating speculation and calls her ‘the homebody’s joint.’

AceShowbiz –

Bobby Shmurda‘s alleged new girlfriend has accused him of lying after he denied knowing her. After a video surfaced of him getting close with a woman named Lilly, the rapper shut down the dating speculation and called her “the homebody’s joint,” suggesting she’s in a relationship with one of his friends instead.

Catching wind of Bobby’s response, Lilly has clapped back at the star. She claimed that he was lying about not knowing her, stressing that she personally picked him up when he was recently released from prison. “Doesn’t know me?! I picked him up from prison. Lefty needa get out your ear,” she wrote in the comment section of The Shade Room’s Instagram post about Bobby’s denial.

Rumors ran rampant about Bobby’s love life after he was seen in a TikTok video posted by Lilly. The clip showed compilation of different moments with the “Hot N***a” hitmaker in a crib with some of his pals. At one point, Lilly was seen kissing the cheek of a man wearing a hoodie, whom many presumed to be Bobby. She also seemed to refer to her man as “Papa.”

Bobby later went on Instagram Live on early Wednesday, April 14 to clarify his relationship status, denying that he knows the woman in the video. “I do not know that girl, bro, y’all gotta chill, y’all stop bashing me first of all,” he told his fans. “On gang bro, I did not f**k, bro! It was not me, bro! That is the homeboy’s joint.”

The Miami-born artist, however, defended the woman from Internet trolls, asking them to stop shaming her. “I’m trying to be nice and I’m trying to stay as a nice guy. I’m on parole, but y’all want me to while the f**k out,” he continued. “Y’all gotta be careful with what y’all saying with this Gram, bruh. Y’all got these little kids watching…shaming the girl. Even though she did some corny s**t, sometimes that’s what people do, bruh. You let that s**t slide.”