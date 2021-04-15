BlackRock Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q1 By Investing.com



BlackRock Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q1



Investing.com – BlackRock (NYSE:) reported on Thursday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

BlackRock announced earnings per share of $7.77 on revenue of $4.40B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $7.87 on revenue of $4.29B.

BlackRock shares are up 11% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.25% from its 52 week high of $811.17 set on April 14. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 9.81% from the start of the year.

BlackRock follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

BlackRock’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $4.5 on revenue of $33.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.06 on revenue of $30.46B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $5.31 on revenue of $70.20B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.38 on revenue of $69.03B.

