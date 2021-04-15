BioTalent Canada cements status as Canada’s voice for biotechnology HR with spot on list of Best Workplaces in Canada

Article content
OTTAWA, Ontario — BioTalent Canada proudly announced today that it has been ranked #33 on the list of the 50 Best Workplaces in Canada with 10-50 employees. BioTalent Canada has also been re-certified as a Great Place to Work for 2021. These honours come on the heels of being awarded one of the Best Workplaces in Ontario and Best Workplaces in Healthcare in 2020.
“It’s a great honour—to be named as one of Canada’s 50 best workplaces,” says Rob Henderson, President and CEO of BioTalent Canada. “As an organization dedicated to HR, we take our responsibility as a leader in workplace culture very seriously. We take pride in attracting and retaining the best talent as the most effective strategy for success. This distinction reinforces that we have our priorities in check and are doing right by our employees, so we can in turn promote those best practices in HR to the biotech companies we serve.”
Things like providing a strong work-life balance, promoting inclusion and diversity, fostering an environment of strong teamwork, and offering quality benefits and fair compensation are some of the many factors that define a great workplace. COVID-19 forced many companies to adapt their approach to each of these. And it was the employers who prioritized their teams as part of its response that transitioned in the most seamless manner.
“We’ve been creative in our approach to creating a strong, dynamic culture for our employees which has made BioTalent Canada a desirable destination for talent. We’ve accomplished this by soliciting feedback from the team,” adds Henderson. “Good communication is the bridge between confusion and clarity. Open communication among colleagues is a cornerstone of BioTalent Canada’s success; COVID-19 has helped us see just how foundational it truly was.”
The list is generated following a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® and includes direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed.
About BioTalent Canada
BioTalent Canada is the catalyst for significant and sustainable growth in Canada’s bio-economy. We’re the HR partner of employers, associations, academia, immigrant serving agencies and service providers in this rapidly evolving sector. Our success is deeply rooted in current, reliable labour market data that helps industry recruit, train and retain the best and brightest. Our dynamic programs remain aligned with government priorities and connect job-ready talent to industry.
For more information, please visit biotalent.ca.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.
