BioTalent Canada cements status as Canada’s voice for biotechnology HR with spot on list of Best Workplaces in Canada

OTTAWA, Ontario — BioTalent Canada proudly announced today that it has been ranked #33 on the list of the 50 Best Workplaces in Canada with 10-50 employees. BioTalent Canada has also been re-certified as a Great Place to Work for 2021. These honours come on the heels of being awarded one of the Best Workplaces in Ontario and Best Workplaces in Healthcare in 2020.

“It’s a great honour—to be named as one of Canada’s 50 best workplaces,” says Rob Henderson, President and CEO of BioTalent Canada. “As an organization dedicated to HR, we take our responsibility as a leader in workplace culture very seriously. We take pride in attracting and retaining the best talent as the most effective strategy for success. This distinction reinforces that we have our priorities in check and are doing right by our employees, so we can in turn promote those best practices in HR to the biotech companies we serve.”

Things like providing a strong work-life balance, promoting inclusion and diversity, fostering an environment of strong teamwork, and offering quality benefits and fair compensation are some of the many factors that define a great workplace. COVID-19 forced many companies to adapt their approach to each of these. And it was the employers who prioritized their teams as part of its response that transitioned in the most seamless manner.