Biden administration set to impose sanctions on Russia

Another source told CNN that the administration is expected to take measures against Russia today and is coordinating with European allies.

The sanctions will target intelligence and government officials and entities involved in the SolarWinds cyber intrusion, the officials said.

President Joe Biden has pledged to respond to Russian aggressions against the US and is set to announce sanctions and diplomatic expulsions. (AP)

These actions will be rolled out in the form of an executive order from President Joe Biden as well as sanctions coordinated with the State Department and the Treasury Department, the officials said.

State Department officials have called US allies and are preparing for potential Russian responses.

It is unclear if these sanctions will be enough to change Russian behaviour, the officials said.

The White House and the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Biden Administration vowed to respond to Russia’s aggressions against the US and its allies in the early days of Mr Biden’s presidency.

Mr Biden confronted Russian President Vladimir Putin over a range of issues, from a recent massive cyberattack to the suspected poisoning of the country’s leading opposition figure, during their first phone call.

And the Biden Administration has already rolled out sanctions for the jailing and poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The Biden Administration has already sanctioned Russia over the jailing of dissident Alexei Navalny. (AP)

Hitting back at Russia also comes as the Biden Administration has sought to keep open channels of diplomatic communication and to work with Russia when it is in the US’s interest.

Mr Biden put that approach on display this week when he proposed a summit with Mr Putin during their second phone call.

The Biden Administration also recently decided to keep the Trump-appointed US ambassador on the job in Moscow for the foreseeable future and invited Mr Putin to a climate change conference later this month.