Bank of America, PepsiCo and BlackRock Rise Premarket By Investing.com

By Peter Nurse

Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Thursday, April 15th. Please refresh for updates.

Bank of America (NYSE:) stock climbed 1.4% after the bank reported a jump in first-quarter profit, helped by the release of $2.7 billion set aside to cover potential coronavirus loan losses, as well as the announcement of a $25 billion stock buyback program.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.3% as the snacks and soft drinks giant beat market expectations for quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by consumers stacking up on treats to eat as they have to work from home.

BlackRock (NYSE:) stock rose 1.6% after the world’s largest asset manager reported a 16% jump in first-quarter profit as investors poured more money into its diverse funds and fee revenue jumped. Assets under management topped a staggering $9 trillion;

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:) stock rose 0.2% after the bank reported better than expected first-quarter earnings, continuing the theme of strong banking quarterly results.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:) ADR rose 5.7% after the Financial Times reported that activist fund manager Elliott Management is accumulating a stake in the drugmaker.

UnitedHealth (NYSE:) stock rose 1.9% after the health insurer announced its quarterly profit rose almost 44%, helped by growth in its Optum unit that manages drug benefits.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:) stock rose 7.6% after the computer manufacturer announced it will spin off its stake in cloud-software company VMware (NYSE:), valued at $52 billion, forming two standalone publicly traded companies. VMware stock rose 2.3%, after saying it will distribute a special cash dividend of $11.5 billion to $12 billion to shareholders.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:) stock rose 6% the day after the cryptocurrency exchange made a volatile start to trading after its direct listing. The company soared above a $112 billion valuation in its trading debut Wednesday, before slipping back to close at $328, with a market cap of over $85 billion, still over 30% above its $250 reference price.

PPD (NASDAQ:) stock rose 6.3% after the Wall Street Journal reported that Thermo Fisher (NYSE:), up 3.1%, is nearing a deal to buy the pharmaceutical-testing company for more than $15 billion.

American Eagle (NYSE:) stock rose 4% after the clothes retailer forecast first-quarter revenue of more than $1 billion, significantly above expectations, helped by strong demand for its labels as customers spend their stimulus checks.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) stock fell 0.5%, still suffering from the hit to sentiment from studies linking its Covid-19 vaccine to rare but severe blood clots. U.S. health authorities have recommended the drug not be distributed for the present..