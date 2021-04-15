Bank of America Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Bank of America Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Bank of America (NYSE:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Bank of America announced earnings per share of $0.86 on revenue of $22.82B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.6551 on revenue of $21.85B.

Bank of America shares are up 31% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.21% from its 52 week high of $40.37 set on April 12. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 9.81% from the start of the year.

Bank of America follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Bank of America’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $4.5 on revenue of $33.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.06 on revenue of $30.46B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $5.31 on revenue of $70.20B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.38 on revenue of $69.03B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar