Arod Instagram Tribute To J.Lo Post-Breakup

Normalize taking phones away from celebrities.
Earlier today, news broke about J.Lo and Arod’s breakup. I, for one, am v sad because they were an iconic A-list Latinx couple that people looked up to!
Last month, news of their breakup was yo-yoing back and forth — it may or may not have had something to do with Arod FaceTiming with Madison LeCroy from Bravo’s reality show Southern Charm — but the last time they publicly spoke about their relationship, they were “working through things.” Until, you know, today, when they announced that they are, in fact, no longer working through things.
Now, anyone who’s been through a breakup knows that shit gets tough! A lot of feelings are happening! While J.Lo has kept relatively quiet — at least, in public — about her feelings post-breakup, Arod took this moment to show his feelings in the form of an IG story.
Now there’s a lot to break down here, so bear with. The first image we see is a framed photo of J.Lo and Arod at a 2020 NYE party:
Then there’s another photo of what looks like Ramona (J.Lo) and Destiny (Constance Wu) from Hustlers. Then there’s and another photo of one of J.Lo’s roles (?????) that I cannot determine, but it looks like she’s in a sailor costume:
Let us not look past the box of tissues because breakups a hard!
The video finally lingers on a photo of J.Lo and Arod’s names drawn in the sand:
NOW, my two favorite things about this 10 second moment is that he tagged J.Lo:
And, you can’t hear it since this is an article and not a video, but Coldplay’s “Fix You” is playing in the background.
And I don’t mean that Arod linked the song to his story — like you can do on IG — but, like, Arod was listening to Coldplay’s “Fix You” on his speakers and some of the audio got caught in the video.
This story left me with more questions than it did answers, but I hope this VERY public display of affection to Arod’s four million followers brought him some peace.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!