ARK buys $246M of Coinbase stock, adds COIN to three ETFs By Cointelegraph

Three exchange-traded funds offered by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest purchased 749,205 shares in Coinbase Global, Inc (COIN) worth roughly $246 million combined.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) now holds 512,535 COIN shares, while the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) purchased 147,081 shares, and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) bought 89,589.