America’s Oldest Wine Shop, Acker, Now Accepts Bitcoin By CoinQuora



America’s Oldest Wine Shop, Acker, Now Accepts Bitcoin



America’s oldest wine shop is now accepting payments.

Acker is the world’s largest rare and fine wine auction house, established in 1820.

The company utilizes BitPay to process cryptocurrency payments.

Following in Tesla’s footsteps, America’s oldest wine shop, Acker, is also now accepting Bitcoin payments at wine auctions and for retail.

Acker is now accepting cryptocurrency!

Established in 1820, Acker is the world’s largest rare and fine wine auction house. It also runs weekly online auctions where collectors sell rare and luxury wines.

Now, the company will be accepting a range of cryptocurrencies at retail and auction. In addition to Bitcoin, buyers can also pay in , , and Dogecoin. Other than that, it accepts specific stablecoin cryptos pegged to fiat currencies as well. These include the US dollar, as well as PAX, Gemini Dollar, and BUSD.

Acker uses the crypto payment processor BitPay to process cryptocurrency payments. BitPay will accept the crypto payments and turn them into fiat money for the merchant.

In addition, Acker also added Bitcoin and Ethereum to its Acker Markets analytics platform. This will compare wine auction intelligence from producers, vintages, and regions in the wine auction market to other financial markets.

Furthermore, Acker chairman John Kapon characterized cryptocurrencies as more than just a passing fad. He said in a press release,

As one of the oldest licensed businesses in America, Acker is proud to accept this novel form of payment as we continue to evolve in our third century as a company.

At the same time, Kapon added that the company will make more digital space announcements in the near future.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

