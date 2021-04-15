American Eagle Outfitters Soars as Sales Beating Pre-Pandemic Levels By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:) is flying high with first quarter sales expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels.

Revenue for the fiscal first quarter is on track to surpass $1 billion, a mid-teens percentage increase compared to the equivalent period in 2019. Analysts estimate sales of $904 million, according to data compiled by Investing.com. Operating income of about $120 million is expected for the quarter, compared to first quarter 2019 operating income of $48 million.

Shares rose more than 4.5% to a record.

Strong demand and reduced promotions are pushing better margins, supported by , the company said in a statement.

“I’m amazed by the incredible momentum of Aerie, which is consistently reaching new heights and exceeding our expectations,” Chief Executive Officer Jay Schottenstein said. “Looking forward, I have never been more optimistic about our future than I am today.”

American Eagle Outfitters reports earnings May 26.